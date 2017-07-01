Fix Damaged Credit Report With These Useful Tips

If your credit report is filled with errors, your credit score will suffer, and it will be difficult to get credit in the future. There is no need to pay for an expensive service, you can do many of these repairs yourself. Here are some tips for doing so.

Getting your credit score up is easily accomplished by using a credit card to pay all of your bills but automatically deducting the full amount of your card from your checking account at the end of each month. The more you use your card, the more your credit score is affected, and setting up auto-pay with your bank prevents you from missing a bill payment or increasing your debt.

Repairing your credit can take some time, but you can hasten the process by prioritizing your debts, particularly those that are in arrears. High interest rate accounts should be paid off as quickly as possible to avoid wasting money on interest payments rather than reducing the actual balance of your debt. If you have one or two accounts with a low balance, consider paying them off in a lump sum. Once that's done, you can have them removed from your credit report.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to make sure you exhaust all possible resources before considering bankruptcy. This is important because bankruptcy will remain on your report for 10 years and is extremely hard to come back from. Always consult with a credit counselor beforehand.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is to consider paying off the loan or credit amount with the highest interest rate first. This is important because when you consider how much your interest will compound over a years time, you will end up paying much more money to the higher interest loan. However, this method is not for everyone.

Get rid of negative items on your credit report by working out a repayment plan. You should look for negative items and contact the company directly to set up a payment plan. If you can't pay all of the negative items at once, start working on one at a time.

Know your rights that are protected by the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This will help you with any kind of negotiations and inform you of what you are entitled in the eyes of the law. Knowledge is power and when repairing a credit rating, it is very possibly money in your pocket.

Since there are so many companies that offer credit repair service, how can you tell if the company behind these offers are up to no good? If the company suggests that you make no direct contact with the three major nationwide consumer reporting companies, it is probably an unwise choice to let this company help repair your credit.

Read your credit card statements each month. You will not notice the mistakes that can be made if you do not take the time to look at the statements each month. If you are charged for a late payment and you were on time making the payment, you need to have it corrected before it shows up on your credit report as a late payment.

If you can lower your credit card limit you should. This can help you from overspending on your credit card and it also show the credit card company and credit reporting agencies that you are a responsible customer. This can help you in the future if you want a credit limit increase.

Try to keep your credit balances to 30 percent or less of your available limit. One of the factors affecting your credit score is your actual credit utilization. By keeping your limits low, it shows better utilization which then improves your overall score. Even if you have a high limit, carrying a lower balance can drive up your score.

If you are transferring large balances from one card to another - to avoid hurting your credit score and avoid interest charges - be sure to close each previous card as you pay it off. Having numerous open lines of credit will hurt your score and negate any benefit you might receive from transferring the balances.

All in all, credit is one of the most abused things in this economy. Most Americans do not have great credit, therefore resulting in declined bank applications, mortgages, store credit, etc. However, there are many ways to fix your credit. Just remember to refer back to the aforementioned tips in this article, apply them to your current bad credit situation, and you will be well on your way to credit recovery.