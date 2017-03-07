Above And Beyond: Matching Spending To Earnings

Dealing with our personal finances can be a sore subject. We avoid them like the plague when we know we won't like what we see. If we like where we are headed, we tend to forget all the work that got us there. Dealing with your finances should always be an ongoing project. We'll cover some of the highlights that can help you make sense of your money.

Get a rewards credit card. No-fee reward cards are the best if you need a credit card. Reward cards give you rewards on various things that you typically use such as hotel rooms, airline tickets and store rewards. Be sure you pay the card off every month and pay on time to avoid interest and late fees.

Don't bother with store credit cards. Store cards have a bad cost/benefit calculation. If you pay on time, it won't help your credit all that much, but if a store account goes to collections, it will impact your credit history just as much as any other default. Get a major credit card for credit repair instead.

Extended warranties can bring down your personal finance. Just about every product made, comes with a warranty that lasts for 90 days or even up to a year. This is when the components are most likely to break. By purchasing an extended warranty, you could potentially just be throwing money away. This is especially true with electronics because they improve so rapidly, that you will end up buying a new one, before the warranty is up.

Find out what your credit score is. It will cost you money to get your credit score from the big three agencies but the knowledge is invaluable. Knowing your credit score will save you money in buying a car, refinancing your home, even buying life insurance. Make sure to get a new one on a yearly basis to stay up to date.

To keep from draining your bank accounts, define a budget and stick to it. Estimate how much you spend every month on bills, groceries, travel expenses and entertainment. Allow very little leeway and put the rest of your paycheck in your savings account in case of emergencies that were not accounted for in your budget.

Keep track of your actions, and of whether they were successful or not. Go back over your notes and think about how you could have avoided a failure, or realize what you did right. Consider yourself as a student who constantly has to learn new things in order to improve.

As tempting as it may be to invest in a credit repair program, spend some time online to find one that is free. They are all over the web and many times cover the same steps for credit repair as the ones that you pay for do. Save yourself some money by looking for the ones that are not going to cost you.

Sometimes one form of a good is just as good but cheaper than another. Frozen vegetables are often a great example; frozen green beans are just as crisp and tasty as fresh green beans, and often more nutritious due to nutrient degradation after travel time, but cost half as much or less, especially during the winter.

If you are engaged to be married, consider protecting your finances and your credit with a prenup. Prenuptial agreements settle property disputes in advance, should your happily-ever-after not go so well. If you have older children from a previous marriage, a prenuptial agreement can also help confirm their right to your assets.

When currency trading be realistic with the goals that you wish to achieve. There will always be stories of traders who have miraculously made large sums of money, seemingly overnight. However this is not the norm and vast profits should not be expected to be achieved quickly and easily. Time and dedication are the keys to achieving these.

Try reducing non-essential monthly spending, rather than totally eliminating it. For instance, you may not be able to handle not going out to eat dinner at all for long. Try to cut back slowly. By allowing yourself to have a dinner out periodically, you can still have a fun night out, but you will save money, since you will not be going out as often.

Learn to be selective in what you want to spend money on. Obviously, if you spend money on something, you will have less to spend on other things. It may help to carry a copy of your budget with you. You can do this on most cell phones. Taking a quick look at your budget can save you from splurging on unimportant items. It helps you become disciplined in how you spend your limited resources.

With your newfound knowledge about how to manage your personal finances you should start feeling better about your financial future. Remember the knowledge you gained from this article is going to help you have a promising financial future, but only if you follow the advice that you learned today.