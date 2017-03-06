Some Personal Finance Tips To Get You Started

Most people say that money can't but happiness, however, it can surely purchase peace of mind. Having financial security gives us security in many other areas in our lives. A premier cause of depression is financial disarray. Despite common knowledge, money can buy happiness. Keep reading to find out more.

A great way to keep on top of your personal finance, is to set up a direct debit to be taken out of your paycheck each month. This means you'll save without having to make the effort of putting money aside and you will be used to a slightly lower monthly budget. You won't face the difficult choice of whether to spend the money in your account or save it.

If you can afford it, try making an extra payment on your mortgage every month. The extra payment will apply directly to the principal of your loan. Every extra payment you make will shorten the life of your loan a little. That means you can pay off your loan faster, saving potentially thousands of dollars in interest payments.

Make decisions that will save you money! By buying a cheaper brand than you normally purchases, you can have extra money to save or spend on more needed things. You have to make smart decisions with your money, if you want to use it as effectively as you can.

Be cautious when loaning money to your children or grandchildren and consider offering the money as a gift instead. Before you loan any money to a family member, you should think about the consequences if the money is never repaid. Remember, loans between family members often cause a lot of arguments.

Consider having a savings account that automatically debits from your paycheck each month. One of the hardest parts of saving is getting into the habit of saving and having it taken out automatically, removes this step. Also, automatically refilling your savings account means that it won't be depleted if you do need to dip into it for any type of emergencies, especially if it's more than once.

Baby sitting can be a way to earn money that allows you to stay in a comfortable environment the whole time. You must have a good image for people to trust you with their home and more importantly, their children. However, if you do a good job, you can get recommended to others and further your personal finances.

You could give homemade presents for Christmas to save money. You'll stay out of department stores and save a ton of money. It's this type of creativity that can really help you lower your annual expenses and build your total net worth.

Make sure that you're never purchasing an item you cannot afford, even if you do have a high credit limit. There is no reason that you cannot make do with a 32-inch TV instead of that 60-inch mega-screen. Why spend the extra $1,000 on luxury when you know you'll have to pay back $2,000-plus with interest?

Adjusting the temperature that you have your hot water tank set at will help you reduce your monthly utility bills. It only takes a minute but it will save you a great deal of money over the year. It will also help to prevent burns on children that could potentially happen.

Make sure you read over your credit card statement very carefully every month. Make sure there aren't any charges that shouldn't be on there. It helps if you keep any receipts from purchases where you used your credit card this way you can use those to verify any charges on your account.

Get yourself a free checking account. Checking accounts these days charge an average of about $13.00 in monthly fees, and usually require a minimum balance to keep the account free. Switch to a no-fee account that requires no minimum balance and does not charge per transaction. Try smaller banks in your community, online-only banks or credit unions.

Cut down on impulse purchases and frivolous spending by converting your cash to gift cards that can be used at your preferred grocery store. This gives you less money to waste on unnecessary items, yet ensures that you still have the financial resources to purchase necessities like groceries. Grocery stores with gas stations often offer fuel discounts on purchases made with gift cards.

Now that you see how easy personal finance can be, hopefully you have changed your attitude a little. It is not hard to be in control of your money and it is very beneficial to do so. Take pride in the money that you have earned and use it wisely.